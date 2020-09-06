Seasonal diseases on the decline: Karimnagar Mayor

Compared to previous year, the number of seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, typhoid and chikungunya had declined this year, said Mayor Y Sunil Rao

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Sunday said the number of seasonal diseases in the town had declined since there was increased awareness among people.

The Mayor removed stagnant water as part of a 10-minute programme on Sunday. He along with local Corporator Kamsala Srinivas toured Kisannagar of 3rd division.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao opined that compared to previous year, the number of seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, typhoid and chikungunya had declined this year. This positive trend was a result of awareness among people about the diseases.

People should be careful about the seasonal diseases since the rainy season was still not over, he advised and informed that special programmes had been taken up to check the seasonal diseases. Two new fogging machines were also purchased to control mosquitoes.

Currently, fogging had been taken up with four machines twice in a day. Advising people to keep their localities clean to check the spread of seasonal diseases, he asked them to be cautious about mosquitoes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .