Sebi censures Astrazeneca Pharma’s promoter, Elliot Group

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has strongly “censured” Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd’s promoter and Elliot Group for professional misconduct and following unfair trade practises during the company’s delisting plan in 2014.

The regulator, in a 65-page order, said that Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd’s (AZPIL) promoter AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB Sweden (AZPAB), and Elliott Group, which held 15.52 per cent stake in the company, had a ‘private arrangement’ to sail through the delisting process.

Sebi said that the entire procedure was intended to dilute the reverse book building mechanism for discovery of delisting price of the scrip as per stipulations in the Sebi (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, thereby jeopardising the interests of retail public shareholders and investors of the company at large.

Sebi came across certain reports stating that the Offer for Sale (OFS) through stock exchange mechanism of shares of Astrazeneca Pharma, carried out by its sole promoter AZPAB in May 2013, was a deliberate strategy to subsequently get the shares of AZPIL delisted at its own convenience. It was also reported that more than 94 per cent of total shares offered through OFS had been subscribed by a group of six Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) who were reportedly extending support to the promoters of AZPIL in the matter of delisting of AZPIL.

The reports also stated that in March 2014, AZPIL had informed the stock exchanges that it received a letter from AZPAB proposing to make voluntary delisting offer to the shareholders of the pharma company. Following this, the regulator undertook an investigation of OFS exercise carried out by the promoter company of AZPIL and the earlier two attempts in 2004 and 2010 made by the pharma firm to delist its shares from the exchanges.

Elliott Group, through FII sub-accounts, had purchased 15.52 per cent shareholding through the OFS. Also, the Group decided to participate in the delisting offer in 2014. Elliott Associates L.P, Elliott International L.P, Elliot Advisors (HK) Ltd, Elliott Management Corporation, The Liverpool Limited Partnership, Mansfield (Mauritius) Ltd and Suffolk (Mauritius) Ltd were the sub-accounts.

Sebi found that the series of communications exchanged between the representatives of promoter of the company and the Elliott Group conspicuously indicate that the firm’s promoter was very pro-active to arrive at an understanding with the Elliott Group about the price at which the Group would like to exit its stake in the firm so that AZPAB can realise its ultimate goal of delisting the company from the stock exchanges.

Besides, Elliott Group had voted in favour of the delisting resolution proposed by the company, and without its support, the delisting proposal would have certainly fallen through, it added.

It further said these are sufficient ground to conclude that “there existed a prior meeting of minds between AZPAB and the Elliott Group with regard to the proposed delisting of AZPIL”.