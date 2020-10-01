SEC for e-voting, online nominations in GHMC polls

SEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi, Health Secretary SAM Rizvi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar discussed the modalities for conduct of elections amidst the pandemic

Hyderabad: In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, several precautionary methods were mooted for safe conduct of GHMC polls at a meeting conducted by the State Election Commission (SEC) here on Thursday.

The SEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi, Health Secretary S A M Rizvi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar discussed the modalities for conduct of elections amidst the pandemic.

Parthasarathi said this is the first time GHMC elections were going to be held in a pandemic situation. He said the election commission in coordination with the IT and Communications department is examining the possibility of introducing e-voting on pilot basis. E-voting will ease the process of voting for senior citizens, those with special needs, and polling personnel.

He said the Health and GHMC officials should coordinate in adhering to all Covid protocols for smooth conduct of elections and directed health officials to designate nodal officers at different levels to monitor health related issues during poll. A minimum of 10 per cent reserve polling staff should be made available as replacement during unforeseen situations.

The SEC Commissioner directed the GHMC to follow physical distancing protocols while identifying distribution centres, reception centres and polling stations. He opined the contesting candidates should preferably go for online nominations including affidavits.

The meeting was attended by Director, Public Health, Dr Srinivasa Rao, senior officials of GHMC and SEC.

