Second batch of ISB-GoT programme for tribals launched

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The Tribal Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd (TRICOR), under the Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Telangana, in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB) kickstarted the “ISB-GoT Entrepreneurship Programme” for the tribal entrepreneurs.

This programme was an initiative under the new scheme, “CM ST Entrepreneurship & Innovation Scheme” to support and promote entrepreneurs among Scheduled Tribes. The programme focused on enabling ST Entrepreneurs with the required capacities to better equip them in expanding their businesses through well-designed business plans that will find commensurate backing from Banks and Financial Institutions.

As knowledge and academic partner to the programme, ISB was responsible for student selection, academics, market and financial linkages. The programme was spread across two cohorts of fifty (50) students each. The cohorts underwent fifteen days of residential classroom training interspersed with 45 days of offline and online handholding and mentoring.

ISB facilitated over 380 in-campus interviews for the students with over 65 franchisors to provide franchising as an alternate route to entrepreneurship. The last batch witnessed 45 units installed and around 11 with documentation in progress.

The official launch of second batch kickstarts the programme at ISB Hyderabad campus, with the first cohort of 50 students. The programme will cater to 100 students from tribal sub-communities and have representation from sub-tribes such as Thoti, Pardhan, Chenchu, Andh, Yerukula, Gond/Nayapod, Koya and Lambadis.

K T Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, IT&C, and MA&UD, Government of Telangana: Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare, Government of Telangana; Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, principal secretary, Tribal Welfare Department (TWD); Dr Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner, TWD, Government of Telangana; Debashish Mishra, DGM, SBI, professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean of ISB and professor Bhagwan Chowdhry (Area Finance Leader and Academic Director for TRICOR from ISB).

During the launch programme, sanction letters for 16 beneficiaries were given away by KTR and Satyavathi Rathod.

During the programme, KTR spoke about the various support systems that the government is offering to support entrepreneurship in the State, including reservations in special zones, industrial health clinics, along with subsidies. Addressing the 2019 batch he said, “Make best use of the opportunity and live up to your passions”.

