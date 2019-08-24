Sculptor takes a second bite of the cherry

By | Published: 12:50 am 8:12 pm

“Where the spirit does not work with the hand, there is no art.” – Leonardo da Vinci

Grinding and drilling machines, chisels, hammers, players, screwdrivers, sandpaper, screws and nails, brushes, glue, a pair of gloves, face guard… these are the most valuable things that she has acquired for many years.

Dr Snehlata Prasad, a PhD in performing arts, is a well- known name in the creative circles of the country. Known for her various feats such as a Limca Book of World Records attempt for the largest painting spanning 64 feet, and her installations of sculpture in stone and bronze in various places across the country, this painter and sculptor has, indeed, carved a name for herself in the pantheons of art!

“I was born and raised in Jaipur in a Rajput family, and from the age of five, I started to draw and collect the sketches which would appear in newspapers. Without anybody’s help, I used to draw very well and it was my mother who identified and encouraged the artist in me. I am ever thankful to her,” says Snehlata, who moved to Hyderabad in 2004 after getting married to Dr Prasad Patri, a city-based general physician.

After marriage, she became a homemaker and her art was kept aside as she had to take care of the responsibilities at home and children as well. “I started my career much later, with my husband’s support and encouragement. He understands art, and allowed me to participate in national and private workshops. So, it was easy for me to brush my skill. However, it was difficult initially, as I had to tune my mindset to plan, develop the art and bring it on track,” says Snehlata, who presented 19 solo shows till date.

Known primarily for her figurative and abstract pieces, she is also a romantic at heart, and a lot of her pieces show that side of her. With Radha-Krishna being a prominent source of inspiration, she strives to recreate that immortal and timeless romance through her gifted hands. “It has been more than 30 years since I started painting, and I haven’t kept track of how many paintings did I create; if you ask me the numbers, then they might easily be in thousands,” says Snehlata, who started a studio in Rajasthan to display her paintings and sculptures.

It was in a workshop that was held in Shimla, where Snehlata was enrolled for painting. “Also, there was a sculpting workshop going on, and I felt that was very different. And when I enquired, they encouraged me and educated me on sculpting; I liked it and went ahead. All those who were present there helped me, and my friends who were into this art, too, clarified my doubts. Later on, I started carving on my own and even started a studio in my home town,” says Snehlata who feels rock carving is more challenging than metal ones.

“While carving on rocks, if one stroke goes wrong, the whole figure gets spoilt and we cannot get the desired figure; so, one has to be very careful, and after completing, the satisfaction that we get cannot be measured,” she adds.

Snehlata’s work is displayed in government bodies and private sectors. We can see her works in Kurukshetra, Geetha Mahotsav, 21 sculptures on KMP highway, and South zone, West zone, Kohima Meuseum, Gurgaon Museum, and the list goes on. “I leave a signature on my work; my sculptures have negative face expressions, where there is a hole and people can recognise my art easily,” concludes the ‘Great Asia’ awardee who has trained many students pan-India, and plans to start an art residency in the city soon.

