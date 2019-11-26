Second cohort of India Innovation Accelerator programme concludes

By | Published: 3:36 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub along with Facebook on Tuesday concluded the second edition of their India Innovation Accelerator programme by selecting 10 startups.

The startups received four months training and guidance from Facebook via a curriculum of interventions. Furthermore, they got access to T-Hub’s ecosystem of mentors, corporates and industry network enabling them to scale their business prospects.

These startups were selected from 140 applications and were in the areas of empowerment of women and girls, agriculture, healthcare, education, climate change and resilient cities, etc.

The top 3 startups, shortlisted at the demo day, namely, ftcash, Marut Drones and Innerhour will receive further support for a month of go-to-market strategies to increase funnel conversion rates, picking up the sales model, taking product to entire market, and building company.

Along with ftcash, Marut Drones and Innerhouse, StaTwig which is building blockchain-based solutions to ensure that every child is vaccinated with high quality vaccines, Signzy that has built a digital trust infrastructure which enables completely secure digital on-boarding, Blue Sky Analytics which is a geospatial data intelligence startup that is building a stack of environmental indicators, Pensieve that aims to democratise legal data and make it accessible to the common man, Greenturn Idea Factory, Sensegrass, Shortlist Professionals were selected for the programme.

T-Hub, CEO, Ravi Narayan, said, “The India Innovation Accelerator program by Facebook, in collaboration with T-Hub, is an initiative to support startups that are using technology such as AI to make an impact.”

