Second edition of SISMUN held in Warangal

Warangal Urban: The Second Edition of ‘Model United Nations’ (SISMUN) conference was held at Sparkrill International School here on Saturday.

Riyaz, Faculty of Competitive Examinations, Warangal, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He explained how various civilizations in the world evolved and how efforts of our forefathers led to the discovery of medicines and several other gadgets, which had been helping us lead a comfortable life today.

He advised students to use their aptitude and knowledge for the betterment of the society. He also explained that while the world was a safe place to live, there were many things about the world which were not safe and one should approach with caution.

Around 150 students from Sparkrill International School, Warangal Public School, Shine High School, Lotus National School, Oasis Public School, and, Delhi Public School from Warangal participated in the programme.

All students were divided into four councils- UN Human Rights Council, UN General Assembly, UN Security Council and UN Women Council. The chairs for four councils were headed by students of Class X -Srikar, Roshni Malik Sarfani, Rohith and Ameena Mansoor.

Principal C Randhir Reddy explained about the importance of participation in the event and advised students to grab the oppurtunity to showcase their talents.

Shiva Kumar, secretary general; Chandra Prakash, vice-secretary general; Madhukar, director general; Padmavathi, deputy-director general; Praveen Kumar, convener and Swathi, deputy convener helped in bringing out the event successfully.

