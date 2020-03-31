Second round COVID-19 scare in Karimnagar, 9 attended Delhi congregation

By | Published: 12:27 pm 12:29 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar district, which is yet to recover from the coronavirus scare after a group of 10 Indonesians who had preached in the town tested positive, is going through a second round of anxiety with reports of at least nine persons participating in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

District officials, who are still busy in identifying people who interacted with the Indonesian preachers who are now undergoing treatment in a designated hospital in Hyderabad, have now shifted their focus to people who returned from New Delhi after the Nizamuddin meeting between March 1 and 15.

While at least nine persons from Karimnagar attended the meeting, another 44 persons from neighbouring Jagitial also took part in the Nizamuddin meeting.

The people who participated in the meeting as well as their family members have been shifted to isolation wards. Jagitial officials are arranging isolation wards in Polasa Agriculture college.

Besides taking steps to shift them to isolation wards, efforts are also being made to identify the secondary contacts of these persons.

