Second single from Nani’s Gangleader is a hit

The second single from Nani’s Gang Leader is catching the fancy of Telugu fans on internet. The much-anticipated movie of Nani after his blockbuster flick Jersey is being directed by Vikram K Kumar.

It is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Mohan (CVM) under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The second single which goes on with beautiful lyrics, Vere Kottha Bhoomipai Vunnaya.. Edo Vintha Ragame Vinnana… Hoynaa.. Hoynaa.. was out on August 15 marking the occasion of Independence Day.

The makers are planning to release the film worldwide on September 13. The pre-look, first look and teaser of the film have received terrific response so far. The first single RaRa Jagathinai Jayinchudaam.. which was released recently became an instant hit.

Gang Leader is touted to be a perfect family entertainer. Along with lead star Nani, RX100 fame Karthikeya will be seen in the movie in a crucial role, Priyanka, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija, Sathya were among other characters.