‘The True Cost’, a film that creates buzz

Documenting the true meaning of rags to riches, Andrew Morgan takes us through a self-reflective lens to view consumerism and its effects on the humanity and the world at large. The film shows us what lies behind the famed fashion curtain; and none of it is pleasing to the eye.

Lakhs of labourers work in garment factories halfway across the globe where consumerism is at peak.

For people who buy too many clothes and pay far too less for them, and in the end discard them for another season’s fashion have little idea of what happened to the garment workers in the eight-storey Rana Plaza building. In 2013, the dilapidated garment factory collapsed, taking down with it thousands of workers and injuring 3,000 others.

The Rana Plaza disaster is marked the biggest fashion disaster ever recorded, and is an ignored reminder that fast fashion makes the consumers and labels take equal responsibility of the poor living conditions of these workers. The documentary talks in detail about their plight, and sheds light on other initiatives like People Tree that practice fair trade with where a piece of clothing comes from. Not only do they have sustainability as their prerogative, they also employ women who can take local skill towards global fashion.

Travelling across the world, Andrew Morgan documents developing, third world nations like India, Bangladesh and Vietnam, and how they have been the silent sufferers of the fashion industry not providing them with a decent livelihood whilst exploiting them for just a dollar a day.

The film reflects how dark the reality is for cotton farmers, leather factory workers, garment workers and sustainability activists to let the viewer decide what the true cost is. An attempt to show the bloody side of fashion and consumerism, The True Cost is an eye opener.

Film: The True Cost

Direction: Andrew Morgan

Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes