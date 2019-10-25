Secretive Force may score in Pune feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm 11:32 pm

Pune: The Darius R. Byramji-trained Secretive Force, who is in fine trim, expected to score in the Aquaguard Championship R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Gold Cup (Grade 2) 2000 metres, a terms for horses 4-years0old & upward, the feature event of the races to held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced one hour before the commencement of the first race which starts 1 30 p.m.

Selections:

1. Chephirah 1, Midnight Moon 2, Dowsabel 3

2. Stick To The Plan 1, Articulate 2, Godsword 3

3. Warrior Clan 1, Summer Air 2, Thea’s Fire 3

4. Speculator 1, Brilliant Gold 2, Tudor Hall 3

5. Secretive Force 1, Vulcan 2, Watchmyscript 3

6. Rainbow Trout 1, Shae 2, Arrecife 3

7. Auspicious 1, Julio Cesaro 2, En Sabah Nur 3

8. Thea’s Pet 1, Furiosa 2, Gloriana 3

Day’s Best: Thea’s Pet.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.