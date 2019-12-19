Section 144 only imposed in selected areas: Delhi police

By | Published: 9:14 pm 9:15 pm

New Delhi: Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that Section 144 was not imposed in all parts of the national capital and the internet connectivity was also lowered in only a few areas in the wake of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Section-144 is imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi. There are rumours that it is imposed throughout Delhi, it is false. Section-144 is imposed in only some small parts of the city,” Randhawa told reporters here.

“We did not use much force today. In Delhi, rumours are going around. We had the information that some outsiders may peddle rumours to disturb law and order. For some time at specific places, internet connectivity was lowered on our request,” he said.

Randhawa said that some people were detained who tried to gather near the Red Fort area as Section 144 was imposed there. “Today, some organisations sought permission for protests march from Red Fort. They were denied permission because it was not a traditional route and there are important hospitals also. They were told to protest at designated sites. Like, we allowed protests in Jantar Mantar. Near Red Fort Section 144 was issued. Some people who tried to gather there were removed and some were temporarily detained,” he said.

Randhawa said that Delhi Police is monitoring social media as there are some people trying to peddle rumours.

“Delhi Police is closely monitoring social media, please share with us if you receive any rumours. We are identifying those who are trying to spread rumours and will take legal action against them,” he said.

Protests erupted across the country over the amended Citizenship Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.