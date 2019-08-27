Section of students in Hyderabad varsity go on strike

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: Some students of University of Hyderabad (UoH) went on an indefinite hunger strike over various issues in the varsity hostels.

The strike which began at Chief Warden’s Office on Monday continued on Tuesday too.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-UoH unit in a press release on Tuesday said the chief warden along with in-charge registrar, dean of students’ welfare and other officials met the fasting students. However, no solution was arrived upon during the meeting, it added.

The ABVP-UoH demanded the immediate opening of north L-Hostel and MH-D mess besides either repair or replacement of roti-making machines. It also demanded a permanent solution for drinking water, proper sanitation in hostels, WiFi connectivity in all hostel rooms and generators in LH-9 at the earliest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .