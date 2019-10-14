Secunderabad Cantonment Board faces plethora of problems

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: One of the largest cantonments in the country, the Secunderabad Cantonment could also be the worst managed one, if the roads, sanitation and other civic conditions are any indication.

Even as the debate over the closure of roads is on with the Ministry of Defence giving the cold shoulder to the complaints of the residents here, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is rubbing the salt in with its callous approach to other civic issues faced by the three lakh plus population of the cantonment.

The road conditions in the cantonment has gone from bad to worse in the monsoon in areas such as Trimulgherry, East and West Marredpally, Lal Bazaar, Bolaram and Karkhana, to mention a few.

Battered roads and potholes have become a common sight in both East and West Marredpally, with the attitude of the Cantonment visible in the manner in which some repairs were taken out. Mud was dumped in some potholes and left as it is, for the vehicles to level out the mud.

In the case of some stretches in Trimulgherry, the roads were dug up long back for various works, including widening. The work is still dragging on.

The roads towards AOC from Safilguda or Neredmet have been in tatters for long. Some of the potholes here are deep enough for a two-wheeler rider to be thrown off the vehicle if he or she lands in it. The danger is more during the night and after the potholes are filled with rainwater.

Waterlogging and inundation is another common complaint across the cantonment, with some stretches in Sikh Village, Mudfort, Bowenpally and Trimulgherry being inundated frequently after even a weak spell of rain.

There are roads that have not seen any patchworks or recarpeting for more than two years now, says Madhukar Reddy of West Marredpally.

Garbage bins

The apathy of the SCB in ensuring adequate number of garbage bins has resulted in the garbage being dumped on the roadsides and open places. And this is not restricted to a few areas, but all over the cantonment.

Though the board has distributed garbage bins across eight wards, these are not enough.

According to locals, dumping of garbage in open spaces has become a regular affair due to the absence of garbage bins. To top it up, the garbage is not cleared at regular intervals, they say.

Bus stops

Many in the cantonment depend on RTC buses to travel to different parts of the city. Ironically, bus shelters in Karkhana, Trimulgherry and other localities are in pathetic condition for several years while a few of them have already crumbled or are about to. Neither the SCB nor the TSRTC appear to be bothered about this issue.

