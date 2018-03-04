Secunderabad Cantonment goes the LED way

By | Published: 11:56 pm 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: In an effort to brighten up areas under its limits, Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has initiated a major project to replace conventional streetlights with LED lights, a move that is expected to help it cut down on electricity expenses as well.

An agreement towards this has been inked with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). EESL is an energy service company under the aegis of Union Ministry of Power to facilitate energy efficiency projects. ESSL has so far distributed over 25 crore LED bulbs across the country. It had already reduced electricity bills through energy efficiency intervention projects, officials said.

Around 11,000 conventional streetlights are now being replaced across the eight wards of SCB. As per the agreement, EESL will look into the supply, installation, maintenance and other requirements of the lights for the next seven years.

SCB vice-president J Ramakrishna said works for replacing the conventional streetlights with LED lights were progressing and would be completed by March. “The installation of LED lights is a step towards metamorphosing SCB on par with major parts of the city and to give a fresh look,” he said.

According to SCB officials, on an average, the Board incurs a monthly electricity bill of Rs 25 lakh. The exact savings after installation of new lights would be calculated after a month.

Officials of the board said that LED lights had more lifespan and electrical efficiency, unlike conventional street lights, apart from emitting more light. There was a need for new lights in the military area which had a population of around 3 lakh, they said.

Apart from replacing existing lights, 400 more LED lights are being installed at different places where there is a requirement for the same.

M Rajkumar, Superintendent (Water and Streetlights), SCB said “The board has received an electricity bill of Rs 29 lakh for January. Soon after the completion of the project, we are expecting huge savings. A reduction of the expense by nearly Rs 15 lakh is what we are looking forward to.”