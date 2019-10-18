Secunderabad Cantonment residents refute MoD claim, say several roads still closed

By | Published: 12:33 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment area have come out against the Ministry of Defence’s statement on Wednesday that all military roads were open, saying there were several roads still being closed or partially closed.

The MoD’s Public Relations Officer had on Wednesday tweeted that the military roads were open to all light vehicles and no one would be stopped if they can produce a valid ID like Aadhar card or driving license.

However, individuals and Secunderabad-based citizens’ organisations like Green Sainikpuri questioned the claim and requested the Local Military Authority (LMA) to reopen the Lakdawala road and the Ammuguda road, where a wall was erected blocking traffic movements.

Green Sainikpuri also pointed out that public transport vehicles like buses were still not allowed from Yapral to Bolarum, forcing people to travel an extra eight kilometres one side. It also asked the MoD why the Secunderabad Cantonment Board vice president J Ramakrishna had asked to provide a letter to convene a special board meeting on roads, if the roads were fully reopened.

A Twitter user, @Chandras1976 tweeted a letter from the SCB Chief Executive Officer SVR Chandra Sekhar to the Principal Director, Defence Estates, MoD, in which he says it was clearly mentioned that there were still many roads being closed at least partially for civilians.

The SCB CEO’s letter says that in addition to roads in the AOC area, all roads which were in the area of north Balaclava Road, south of Kowkoor Road and east of Rajiv Rahadari till Cantonment limits were closed last year. However, following MoD orders in May 2018, roads in the AOC area (Gough Road, Entrenchment Road, Ordnance Road, Mornington Road and Wellington Road) were reopened but many in the Rajendra Singh Ji Road Network and Hislop-Amherst Road Network were yet to be reopened, the CEO notes.

He added that the reopening of the Hislop-Amherst Road Network would help the residents of Yapral, Kowkoor, Balaji Nagar etc.,while the opening of the Rajendra Singh Ji Road Network would benefit more people, especially school children from Hakimpet, Shamirpet and other areas in the region.

