Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy inducted into Union Cabinet

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy has been inducted into the Union Cabinet, bringing cheers to the rank and file of the BJP in Telangana. Kishan Reddy, who lost the assembly polls from Amberpet constituency in Telangana contested in Secunderabad lok sabha segment to win the polls with an impressive margin and later to gain entry into the union cabinet.

Kishan Reddy, born in a middle class farmers’ family in backward Ranga Reddy District, was elected from Himayatnagar constituency in 2004 and contested from Amberpet Assembly from where he got elected for two consecutive terms of 2009 and 2014. Kishan Reddy was in the forefront of several agitations including the one which forced the then Andhra Pradesh government to provide special treatment for child heart patients. He was the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and founded the World Youth Council against Terrorism (WYCAT), an apolitical organization, to fight terrorism across the world. He organized World Youth Convention under the auspices of WYCAT in New Delhi in which over 193 delegates participated from over 54 countries.

He was the floor leader for the BJP in Andhra Pradesh and was the first BJP state president in the newly formed Telangana state.