Secunderabad’s Pan Bazaar still in slumber

Hyderabad: Shopping hubs in the city, like the Pan Bazaar of Secunderabad, are yet to shake off the drowsiness of the lockdown though the unlocking process is moving into the fourth phase.

Business in Pan Bazaar, one of the popular shopping lanes that combines the glitz of the metropolitan city with the old world charm of Secunderabad and offers garments, hardware equipment and steel items in wholesale, is still in slumber.

Shop owners here say they are finding it difficult to earn at least shop rents or staff salaries. The bazaar, housing hundreds of shops was a favourite destination for those in and around Secunderabad during festivals and marriages.

But now, shop owners say the market has fallen silent with daily earnings dropping by over 70 per cent. Some traders who used to register income of at least Rs 1 lakh a day are now earning barely Rs 10,000 a day, they say.

Pawan Jeswani, a member of the Secunderabad Cloth Merchants Association and who has four textile shops, says he now registers only around 20 per cent of the business that he used to before the lockdown. “I have been doing business here for the last 20 years and have never witnessed the market go dull like this,” he says.

The reopening of the market in late May had seen some life returning to Pan Bazaar, but the rains and the pandemic’s extended run have dashed whatever hopes the traders here had. “We are hoping things will improve from September,” Jeswani says.

One of the oldest textile shops in Pan Bazaar, Jaju Textiles, which was established in 1976, has also been hit hard by the pandemic.

“This is usually the season for brisk business for us. However, there is no enthusiasm among shoppers and the market has been idle for the last two months,” says shop owner Ramakanth Jaju.

On their part, shopkeepers have ensured all safety measures, right from proper sanitisation to arranging chairs with social distance.

“We hope the business picks up by Dasara and gets better by Diwali,” says Jaju.

The pandemic has not spared the pan sellers here either. Pan sales, which were never affected by the scorching summers, intense monsoons and even the chilly winters, have however plunged by over 60 per cent after the pandemic began chewing into the business, says Mahesh, owner of Anjaiah Pan Shop.

