Secunderabad’s PG College gets a new academic block

By | Published: 2:21 pm 3:00 pm

Hyderabad: Education Minister G. Jagadish Reddy on Monday said the State government was according top priority to higher education.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating a new academic block at the Osmania University PG College in Secunderabad as part of its centenary celebrations, the Minister said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao would conduct a review meeting with officials concerned soon on higher education.

The building construction was undertaken by the Central Public Works Department with an outlay of Rs.15 crore with the centenary celebration fund of Rs.200 crore received from the government during 2017-18.

The foundation stone for the building was laid on May 24, 2018.

