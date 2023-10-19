Secundrabad’s Hunar Mahotsav showcases exceptional crafts, continues to amaze

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:07 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: Hunar Mahotsav, a festival of crafts and cuisine, is currently underway at Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad. The event, which aims to promote, protect, and provide a sustainable platform for artisans and craftspersons, commenced on October 13 and will run until October 24.

Over 300 artisans and craftsmen from more than 25 states and union territories are participating in this exhibition. The event features participants from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and more.

The exhibition showcases a diverse range of indigenous handmade products, including Applique work, dry flowers, jute-cane, brass products, wooden and clay toys, Ajrakh Block Print, Blue Art Pottery, Pashmina Shawls, Khadi products, Banarasi Silk, Wooden Furniture, Chikankari Embroidery, Chanderi Silk, Lac bangles, Rajasthani jewelry, Phulkari, leather products, pottery, and jute products, all available for sale.

Visitors to the event are also treated to traditional delicacies from various regions of the country at the food court section. In addition, a live music program and a dandiya night are among the entertainment options offered at Hunar Mahotsav.

The entry to this exhibition is free for all attendees.