‘Secure Digithon’ launch in Hyderabad today

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: To support the State government in its drive to make cities and villages safe, Digithon is launching a safe Telangana initiative named ‘Secure Digithon’ on Thursday.

Technology driven approach has been the trend in stopping crimes across the nation and in this initiative, Digithon backed by Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has partnered with Zicom – India’s most respected leader in security solutions to bring their ‘Mission – Make your city safe’ to Telangana, according to a press releaese.

The Memorandum of Understanding is being signed to launch the Citizen Safety mission for Telangana in the presence of Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy.