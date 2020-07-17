Security audit of women hostels in Madhapur

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police SHE Teams have identified 140 women hostels in the Madhapur zone for auditing security measures under the Project Safe Stay initiative.

The initiative was launched by the Women’s Forum of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) for ensuring safe and secure accommodation of women working in IT companies.

While four audits were conducted till 2019, in Project Safe Stay – 2020, 20 teams with at least one woman police staff in each team along with volunteers from SCSC have been formed for verification of hostels following instructions from Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Cyberabad Police assured support to all the women facing domestic violence, sexual harassment, sexual violence, stalking etc. They were requested to report immediately on Dial 100 service or send a complaint through WhatsApp number 9490617444.

