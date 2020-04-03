Security beefed up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Security has been strengthened at the Gandhi Hospital with personnel from the Telangana State Special Police following Wednesday’s assault on a duty doctor in the coronavirus isolation ward by a patient.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has appointed North Zone Additional DCP S Srinivas Rao as in-charge of overall security at the hospital. Rao will be assisted by A Bhaskar, Additional DCP, and Task Force personnel too.

The Commissioner, who rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night following the doctor being assaulted, warned of stringent action against those misbehaving with or assaulting doctors or hospital staff.

He also interacted with the hospital staff and reviewed the security arrangements.

“This is a challenging situation for the nation and in this war-like situation, doctors and police will fight battle unitedly and win the war,” Anjani Kumar said, adding legal action will be taken against those attacking doctors and that they would be arrested immediately.

“I have suggested to the Superintendent to have only two entry points to the main building as at present there are many entry points to the building and access control is difficult. He has agreed to it,” Anjani Kumar said, adding that both the entry points will be covered by the North Zone police apart from the hospital security staff to stop unauthorized movement.

Authorities concerned have been requested to erect more barricades to ensure full access control. The Commissioner also suggested to the doctors to add North Zone senior police officers in their WhatsApp groups so that the police and the doctors can contact each other instantly in needy situations.

“I have also told the doctors that the police personnel are there round the clock to serve and protect them,” the Commissioner added.

Find solution to stop attacks, TJUDA to govt

Senior health officials from the State government including Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr. K Ramesh Reddy held a series of meetings with management of Gandhi Hospital and junior doctors on Thursday.

The meetings were aimed at building confidence and relaying the message from the State government that it was very serious and means business in providing proper security cover to healthcare workers across all the State-run hospitals.

The members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), who participated in the meetings, urged authorities to find a lasting solution to stop frequent attacks on healthcare workers in Government Hospital.

“We are risking our lives while treating treatment coronavirus positive patients at hospital. It is high time security is tightened at all the Government hospitals in Telangana,” TJUDA president Dr. KUN Vishnu said.

Talasani visits

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also visited Gandhi Hospital and interacted with the doctors. “I have met all the senior doctors, house surgeons and resident doctors at Gandhi Hospital and assured them of the State government’s support. Such attacks are condemnable and strict action will be taken on attackers,” Talasani said.

