Security beefed up for fifth anniversary of Hyderabad twin blasts

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police on Tuesday conducted security checks in temples, shopping malls and other public areas on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the twin blasts in Dilsukhnagar.

Inspector Ch Ranga Swamy said special teams, comprising law and order personnel, dog squads and bomb disposal teams, were formed.

“The route between the Sai Baba Temple and Chandana Brothers showroom will be under the police surveillance on Wednesday,” he said, adding that one anti-sabotage team would be conducting checks continuously in public places such as movie theatres.

Local residents, along with families of those who died in the blasts, will organise a candle light rally in the area. The blasts on Feb 21, 2013, killed 19 people and injured 131 after the bombs went off at a bus stop and tiffin centre.