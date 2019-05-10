Security beefed up in Amberpet

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Adequate number of policemen will be posted around the ‘Ek Khana Masjid’ at Amberpet, which was allegedly pulled down by the GHMC, resulting in trouble on Sunday. Eight persons were injured in the stone pelting that ensued after the incident.

The police are taking extra precautions in view of Friday prayers and expect some people may gather to offer prayers at the place where the GHMC demolished a structure, which the corporation claimed was not a mosque.

The TS Wakf Board and Muslim community however counter this and say a mosque existed at the spot.

On Sunday, a few days after the GHMC demolished the structure, local people along with AIMIM legislator Ahmed Pasha Quadri came to the place and started setting up a shed resulting in stone pelting between two groups.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.