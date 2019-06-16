Security beefed up in Hyderabad in view of IND vs PAK cricket match

By | Published: 2:52 pm

Hyderabad: Security in the city on Sunday has been beefed up in view of the cricket match between India and Pakistan scheduled later this afternoon.

The two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, are to play at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester England as part of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Senior police officials who held a meeting in the morning asked the field level police officials not to allow any celebratory rallies and processions in some of the sensitive parts of the city.

The police depending on the results of the match is said to be planning to put up barricades at various stretches in the city to ensure no one takes out any bike rallies or victory celebrations in sensitive areas.

It is learnt small hotels and eateries in several parts of the city have been asked not allow huge gathering to witness the match in the premises in view of betting and nuisance by unsocial elements.

Pickets have been posted in all sensitive areas of the city especially the older parts of the city in view of the sensitivity of the match. Additional forces will be deployed at various sensitive places towards evening as a precautionary measure, said police sources.