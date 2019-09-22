Security being beefed up at RGIA

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: With the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport undergoing a major makeover and coming with multiple new facilities, the security is also being tightened.

The Cyberabad Police, considering the increased activity once the new facilities are open, including a swanky multiplex, business park, bigger parking premises and a new entry,150 high end closed-circuit television cameras will be installed for better surveillance of the airport.

These cameras will be in addition to the 250 that have already been set up to cover the entire airport premises. The police have already requested GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), which runs RGIA, to install more cameras.

This was after the Cyberabad Police, in coordination with officials from GHIAL and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), conducted a joint survey of the locations where the cameras were to be installed. Accordingly, tenders were called for and the installation has already begun.

“We are hopeful of completing the work in a month,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad) N Prakash Reddy said, adding that the cameras, each costing over Rs 50,000, would be connected to the CISF’s command and control centre inside the airport.

The same would be connected to the upcoming twin towers housing the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the State Police at Banjara Hills. A few cameras being installed at the new entry area have the facility to capture number plate details of vehicles arriving inside the premises. “We are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring foolproof security measures at the airport,” Reddy said.

With high resolution and night vision features, the new cameras can survive all weather conditions and the footages can be stored for a month.

Five held for illegal cab services

The Cyberabad police on Friday night detained five touts for illegally operating cabs and pestering passengers at the RGIA. The five touts, who were not registered with any agency, were caught during a cordon and search operation conducted by the police at the airport last night. They were operating services like share auto-rickshaws from the airport without permission from officials concerned.

It was found that the touts would first request the passengers to hire the services of their vehicles at a reasonable fare and later insist that they pay more.

“There is a prepaid taxi facility at the airport in addition to the Ola and Uber services. But touts were found to be operating services without any permission,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad) N Prakash Reddy said. A constant vigil is also being maintained on those moving suspiciously at the airport.

