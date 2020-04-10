Security blanket in containment zones in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:27 am

Hyderabad: With entry and exit of people in the identified containment clusters closed, an eerie silence prevails in these areas. A sense of caution has spread in the contained areas and most residents are not even stepping out of their homes.

All the essential commodities like milk, vegetables, medicines are being dropped at the doorsteps by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police personnel.

There are clear instructions not to permit anyone to enter or exit the clusters except in cases of medical emergency. Watchmen are being asked to drop the essential commodities at respective flats from the gates, said a police constable manning a barricaded point at a containment cluster in Rajeev Nagar, Yousufguda.

As part of setting up clusters, the officials of civic body and other departments, are enforcing geographical quarantine, enhanced surveillance, testing the suspected cases, quarantine of contacts and isolation of cases.

Special teams are deployed to conduct a door-to-door survey in each cluster. An area spread over couple of kms is cordoned off in the identified pockets and an additional area is earmarked as buffer zone as a precautionary measure. The idea is early detection of cases by surveying the residents in the clusters, said a senior official from GHMC.

All the residents here including the home quarantine stamped, their contacts, neighbours, etc. are being screened by health officials. This apart other residents in the clusters are also screened randomly. Priority is accorded to symptomatic cases and the Markaz meeting attendees and their contacts, he explained.

Cases of residents not cooperating with ASHA workers or giving false information, are immediately reported to the officials for further action. This could include shifting to Gandhi Hospital for screening if required or counsel them to cooperate with the health workers, the official said.

The whole exercise is taken up with round-the-clock surveillance and tracking the health status. A chart is being fixed at the doors of the quarantine persons’ homes for officials checking their health status to enter the details, including the time and date of inspection.

CS inspects measures for control of virus spread

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar appealed to the people to voluntarily support the government in curtailing and combating Covid -19 and directed the GHMC to appoint a nodal officer to monitor the implementation of containment rules in clusters.

The Chief Secretary along with Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and other senior officials visited a containment cluster in Nampally on Thursday.

Somesh Kumar appealed to the residents in clusters not to come outside of their houses and bar entry of outsiders to visit their homes or clusters. The State government is taking many measures to curtail the spread of virus and this is one such effort, he said.

Instructions were issued to Zonal and Deputy Commissioners to implement the cluster guidelines strictly.

