Security guard accused of stealing, arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: A security guard who decamped with Rs 6 lakh from his workplace at Saidabad was caught by the police here on Monday. The police recovered Rs 5.89 lakh from him.

According to the police, Dinesh Kumar Gulab Ram Chowdhary alias Dinesh, 19, a native of Chhattisgarh, worked at a biscuit company in Saidabad. Early on Friday, Dinesh broke open the drawer and stole Rs 6 lakh. The Saidabad police, however, caught him on Monday and arrested him. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.