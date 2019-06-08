Security, just a tap away!

By | Published: 12:55 am 4:20 pm

From keeping a tab on kids to tracking people coming to your house, these applications ensure hassle-free security without having to install a pricey system for safety.

MyGate

This app connects residents, security personnel and visitors. If you are wondering about its process, well, you are required to install the app on your phone and register with name, contact details and the flat number. Then, the details are verified by elected representatives in the community. Once that is done, you’ll be notified whenever someone visits your home, like how a security guard would call you up via an intercom system. Also, you’ll get alerts even if you are not in the apartment, as long as you are checking your smartphone.

This mobile-based security solution for gated communities was launched in 2016 in Bengaluru and, later, expanded its operations to Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

My SafetiPin

A personal safety app that helps one take travelling decisions, especially during night, based on the safety score of the particular area. It calculates scores based on factors like crowd, security, visibility, public transport, among others, and pins the safe locations on the app. If one happens to enter an unsafe location, the app sends out alerts, making the person share their live location with emergency contacts and invite them to track them. It also allows users to locate alternative routes. My SafetiPin is available in Hindi, English, Spanish and Bahasa.

Treker

Want to know at what time your child boards the bus or gets dropped? If yes, then, this is the app for you. Designed to function like a communication tool, this app can be used by the driver of the bus, parents and the school administrators. The portal for school administrators helps one to track the bus location and see every bus stop on a map.