Security pre-condition for growth: Venkaiah Naidu

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Visakhapatnam: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that India should always be wary of threats to national security as the country is making giant strides towards development.

Speaking at the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) centre after visiting its Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) and EMI facilities here, the Vice President referred to the potential of EMP to disrupt, degrade and damage technology, and critical infrastructure systems.

Noting that a safe and secure environment was a necessary pre-condition for growth and development, he said, “We must keep our defence preparedness at its peak always.” Naidu stressed that it was crucial that the country develops futuristic defence mechanisms and create EMP-resistant infrastructure to avert threats.

Naidu said that advancement in Science and Technology and a culture of innovation were of paramount importance for a nation to surge forward with greater momentum on the path to inclusive and sustainable development.

Underlining that India was a peace-loving country, he said, “We do not want anybody to interfere in our internal affairs.” The Vice President also asserted that India will give a befitting reply if anybody tried to intervene in its affairs.

