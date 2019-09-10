Security stepped up for Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have made elaborate arrangements with the deployment of over 5,000 personnel for the centralised Ganesh idol immersion on September 12.

Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said a total of 11,493 Ganesh idols were registered through online in the Rachakonda Commissionerate. Of them, immersion of about 4,930 idols have been already completed.

Heavy police force will be deployed at the Saroornagar Mini Tank Bund which is the second largest idol immersion point in city after Hussain Sagar.

Special teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be placed at Saroornagar Lake and teams will also be patrolling on boats to attend emergencies.

Arrangements for adequate cranes, lights, toilets and surveillance cameras have been put in place at the immersion points in Safilguda, Rampally, Kapra and Inamguda. Officials said about 208 surveillance cameras were hired additionally by the police apart from the 91,000 cameras already present. “They will cover the entire procession route in the limits of the Commissonerate. There will be three camera mounted vehicles too for the surveilance,” the Commissioner said.

