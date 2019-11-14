Security tightened in Saidabad after call for prayer meeting on Ayodhya verdict

By | Published: 4:28 pm

Hyderabad: The City Police have made elaborate security arrangements at the Saidabad Ujale-Shah-Dargah and its surroundings following a call made by various Muslim organizations for a prayer meeting of women and girls in view of the Ayodhya verdict.

Policemen drawn from the City Armed Reserve men and women, civil police and Commissioner’s Task Force are deployed in huge numbers to prevent the event, which the police said had no permission.

A senior police official said no organization had sought any permission from the police nor was any permission accorded to anyone for holding the prayer meeting.

It is learned that the police are stationed outside the house of Maulana Naseeruddin, president, Wahadath-e-Islami and a local girls’ school. The roads were barricaded to prevent any outsider from entering the area.

