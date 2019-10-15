Sedition case was wrongly closed

By | Published: 15th Oct 2019 12:10 am 10:01 pm

The complaint filed by advocate Sudhir Ojha against some 49 celebrities before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Muzaffarpur Court, which was referred to the police for investigation under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code, was recently closed on the orders passed by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur.

Ojha had filed a sedition case against celebrities, including historian Ramachandra Guha, and film personalities Aparna Sen and Shyam Benegal, who had written an open letter to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention in curbing the rising incidence of mob lynching. The petition was filed before the court in July and the CJM allowed the petition filed under Section 156(3) in August and upon receiving intimation of the same on October 3, the police lodged an FIR.

Due Process

The issue being examined is whether the due process was followed in closing the complaint. This examination is not as to whether the complaint discloses any commission of the alleged offence of sedition.

Section 154(1) CrPC mandates that every information relating to the commission of cognisable offence must be reduced into writing, the substance of which must be entered in a book kept by such officer in such form as the State government may prescribe. The same is called First Information Report (FIR).

Sub Section 2 mandates that a copy of the same must be furnished to the informant. Sub Section 3 stipulates that if the officer in-charge of a police station refuses to record the information as per Sub Section 1, the aggrieved person/complainant may send the substance of such information to the Superintendent of Police concerned who if satisfied must either investigate the case himself or direct any subordinate police officer to investigate it.

Close Reading

A close reading of the said provision shows that the power of the Superintendent of Police to investigate would arise only if the officer in-charge of the particular police station refuses to register the FIR but not otherwise. In fact, the Supreme Court of India in the Lalit Kumar’s case has affirmed that the officer in-charge of the police station has to register the complaint in the case if the complaint discloses a cognisable offence.

If there is no action taken by the Superintendent of Police under Sub Section 3, the recourse available to the aggrieved person/complainant is to approach the magistrate concerned. The magistrate concerned may refer the same to the officer in-charge of the police station and order investigation under Section 156(3) of the CrPC. Once an order is passed by the magistrate under the said section directing the officer in-charge of the police station to investigate the case, there is no power available to the officer in-charge to refuse the complaint. There is also no power vested with a superior officer like the Superintendent of Police to defy the said order.

If the order of the magistrate under Section 156(3) is to be challenged, the recourse available for any aggrieved person would be to challenge the same before higher courts. viz, under Section 482 of the CrPC. Once an order is passed by the magistrate concerned who is empowered to take cognisance of the complaint under Section 190 of the CrPC, directing the officer in-charge to investigate the case, the officer in-charge has to follow the procedure contemplated for investigation under Section 157 of the CrPC.

Detailed Investigation

Further steps such as recording the statements of witnesses under Section 161 or recording confessions under Section 164, search under Section 165 etc, have to be undertaken to ascertain as to whether the allegations contained in the complaint are made out or not. It is not open for the officer in-charge of the police station or the Superintendent of Police to look into the contents of the complaint and declare it to be malicious. A detailed investigation has to be conducted and the final report under Section 173 of the CrPC has to be filed.

A reading of all these provisions clearly shows that it is only the officer in-charge, or a subordinate officer to whom the case is entrusted, is entitled to take a decision with regard to the case and file the final report. The superior officer like the Superintendent of Police, as in the present case, does not have any right to order the closure of the case. If such a power is conferred on the authorities, there would be a possibility of abuse of power.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur, may not have any right to direct the case to be closed. It is only the prerogative of the officer in-charge of the police station to investigate the case and come to such a conclusion. But, in this case, it appears that on the orders passed by the Senior Superintendent of Police, the case is closed.

