Seed balls ready for plantation drive in Khammam

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Khammam: A large quantity of seed balls has been prepared under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to spread green cover in and around Khammam. Several judges, advocates, para-legal volunteers and Forest Department personnel have prepared the seed balls at the District Court premises here on Thursday.

District Collector RV Karnan, the District Judge M Laxman, the DLSA secretary Vinod Kumar took part in the programme. The seed balls would be tossed at isolated places in Khammam and nearby forests, the programme organisers said. Later, Collector Karnan, Judge Laxman and Additional DCP D Muralidhar and others participated in the environment awareness rally, which commenced at Nyaya Seva Sadhan and reached the District Court after passing through main thoroughfares.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector called upon the citizens to plant at least ten saplings each in the coming monsoon season. He lauded the DLSA’s efforts to spread greenery. The best solution to address air pollution was to ensure the spreading of green cover and reducing activities that cause pollution, the Judge said while the Additional DCP Muralidhar noted that use of public transport could address the problem to some extent. Khammam Bar Association president Tajuddin Baba, Judges V Balabhaskar Rao, K Jamaleswar Rao, N Anitha Reddy and others were also present on the occasion.

