Seed research centre inaugurated in Siddipet

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurated the Centre for Applied Genomics and Seed Technology, a bio-technology research and development centre at Kaveri Seeds at Pamulaparthy village of Markook Mandal in Siddipet district on Monday.

Kaveri, one of the largest seed producers in India, will work on ‘smart breeding’ to develop quality hybrid crops for all crops. The management of the Kaveri Seeds took the Ministers and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy around the industry explaining their work. Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Parthasarathy, Commissioner, Rahul Bojja, company Managing Director, GVG Bhaskar Rao, officials and other elected representatives were present.

