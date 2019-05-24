Seeds mela evokes good response in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Nagarkurnool: Farmers from across the five districts of Palamuru region attended the seeds mela organised by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Palem on Friday in large numbers and purchased subsidised foundation seeds of castor, red gram, paddy, green gram, black gram and sorghum which were produced and supplied by the university to farmers.

Huge discount and subsidy on purchase of seeds was given to farmers at the one-day seed mela. For example, red gram of Telangana Seeds brand of the university, three kilo bag of seeds was sold at Rs 160 per bag, which in market comes at a price of Rs 340. Similarly, RNR15048 paddy variety was sold for Rs 1020 per bag. The original cost for the variety in market is Rs 1,320 per bag. There were two varieties of paddy and castor which were sold at the seed mela. Every farmer was allowed one bag of particular crop seed per acre of land.

A special counter was also setup by the students of the university to sell bio-fertilizers produced by them at the university using certain micro-organisms like Azospirillum, Trichoderma, Rhizobium and so on, which were also displayed at the counter along with 500 gram bio-fertilizer packets which were being sold for Rs 50 to farmers.

Though farmers from as far as Narayanpet had hired buses to come to the mela, not everyone got what they wanted. While the university had advertised saying seeds of all crop varieties were made available at the KVKs, farmers who had travelled long distances to reach Palem KVK were disappointed to see only a few varieties of seeds for sale.

At one point, farmers blocked the road between Bijinapally and Nagarkurnool in front of the KVK, protesting against the miscommunication. It was only after the intervention of Bijinapally police personnel that farmers relented.

Ravi Prasad, a representative of a NGO who had come along with hundred farmers expecting that millets would be sold there, had to settle for alternative crops which were available there.

“We are discouraging farmers from cultivating millets due to an absence of a marketing mechanism for millets and due to low yield farmers get from it. We don’t want farmers to run into losses and suffer due to debt burden,” Dr Sameer Kumar, Scientist at KVK Palem told Telangana Today.

There were some other farmers who had come to purchase the yellow variety of sorghum, only to see that it was not available, as the university would be releasing those seeds only after a month. The farmers were however happy to purchase the available seeds on subsidized rate which could be availed only on Friday. From Saturday, the seeds would be sold at regular rates.

Many farmers who attended the seeds mela were of the opinion that it would have been better if the subsidized seeds mela was held for a week instead of just one day. Some also suggested conducting awareness camps for farmers at the seeds mela, where farmers could be educated about particular crops, yield, diseases, pest management and so on.

