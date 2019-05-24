‘Seeds Mela’ in all district HQs from next year: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has planned to organise ‘Seeds Mela’ in all district headquarters in the State from next year, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy announced here on Friday.

The objective of the programme was to supply quality seed to farmers, he said, adding that as soon as the Model Code of Conduct ends in the State on May 27, the process of crop loan waiver would begin.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Seed Mela-2019’ at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) auditorium at Rajendranagar here, the Minister said, “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been introducing revolutionary schemes to benefit farmers, and the State had become a role model for others in the nation,” he said.

The PJTSAU organised the mela in collaboration with Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, local ICAR research institutes such as Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR), National Seeds Corporation (NSC) and Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TSSDC) among others.

The government was firm on strengthening the agricultural sector, which was providing employment on a large scale. Continuous efforts would be made to strengthen the sector and make farming more profitable to farmers, he added.

Many apps were being introduced to help farmers access information about new crops and to learn better management techniques. Steps to motivate youth to take up farming would be taken, the Minister said.

8 new varieties of seeds next month: PJTSAU

Hyderabad: PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao, giving an overview of the Seed Mela, explained the efforts being made to supply quality seeds to farmers. The university was planning to release eight new varieties of seeds of paddy, pulses, maize crops next month.

This year, a stall to explain new technologies to farmers was put up at the mela. The melas were organised simultaneously at Regional Agricultural Research Stations (RARS) in Jagitiyal, Warangal and Palem in Nagarkurnool district.

V-C’s term extended

At the mela, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy announced the extension of the term of Dr Praveen Rao as V-C by another three years in recognition of his services and efforts for the development of the agriculture sector.

Normally, an extension of the term would be given to officers after the completion of his/her term but, in the case of Praveen Rao, the Chief Minister recognised the importance of his continuation for the growth of agriculture, he said.

