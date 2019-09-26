Seek suggestions from gram sabhas: Nalgonda Collector

By | Published: 12:23 am

Nalgonda: District Collector Gaurav Uppal on Wednesday said all villagers should take part in the 30-day Action Plan for the development of gram panchayats and give suggestions on improving basic facilities in the villages.

Participating in the 30-day Action Plan at Gagillapuram of Chandampet mandal in the district, the Collector said the sarpanch and ward members alone can’t take decisions on the development of the village. Suggestions of gram sabhas should also be taken into consideration in this regard. In addition to general fund, gram panchayats would get the special funds every month, hence there would not be shortage of funds to take up development works, he maintained.

He said if any school or anganwadi centres have specific requirements that require additional funds, the local official should send proposals to the higher officials. But, small works like sanitation and internal road repairing works should taken up in the village with gram panchayat funds. There was a chance to take up several development works at the village level under National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (NREGP) after discussing the issue at gram sabhas.

He said applications for pension should be submitted to MDPOs and pension would be extended to eligible persons after the approval. The applications for ration cards should be submitted to Tahsildars, he added.

He said setting up of burial grounds and dumping yards should also be taken up in the villages as part of the 30-day programme. He cautioned that pension and ration through FP shops would be stopped, if there was no individual household toilet in the houses of the beneficiaries.

The district Collector also attended 30-day Action Plan programme at Bonapally village in Dindi mandal.

