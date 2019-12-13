Seer urges Telangana CM to ban liquor in phased manner

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: Kakinada Sri Peetham seer Swami Paripoornananda Saraswathi on Friday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to implement liquor ban in the State in a phased manner.

Giving a call to trash the liquor culture and to inculcate divine culture, the seer said that he was ready to touch the feet of the Chief Minister if he agrees to wipe out liquor and drugs from the face of Telangana.

Addressing ‘Mahila Sankalpa Deeksha’ organised by former minister and BJP leader DK Aruna who is on a two-day fast calling for prohibition in the State, Paripoornananda attributed the attacks on women to consumption of liquor. Commending the police for killing the four accused in the Disha rape and murder case, the Swami said that one should not blame the government for the encounter as it was the wish of the people from every part of the country that the four die for torturing an innocent soul.

“Sajjan (a sane person) has to come out as it was the verdict of the people,” he said, without taking the name of the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter