‘Seethaayanam’ to be a game changer

For years, senior Kannada actor Shashi Kumar has impressed audiences in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada with his acting prowess in a series of movies. Among many of his movies, Shashi’s endeared himself with the viewers’ with his performance as Rajnikanth’s brother in Baasha.

Now, Shashi Kumar’s son Akshith Sashi Kumar is being introduced as a hero with a multilingual Seethaayanam. Askhith’s debut movie which is also being made in Telugu has Prabhakar Aaripka, who worked as associate for YVS Chowdary and Dasarath, also debuting as a director. Anahitha Bhushan is playing the female lead opposite Akshith in this film.

Rohan Bharadwaj is presenting the movie and Lalitha Rajyalakshmi is producing it under Color Clouds Entertainments banner. Film producer Lalitha Rajyalakshmi describes ‘Seethaayanam’ as a perfect blend of love, crime and entertainment set as per latest trends.

“The story and screenplay are completely different and impressive and Akshith Shashi Kumar has performed very well,” she says expressing confidence that Akshith would land many big roles in Telugu and Kannada after this movie.

The shooting has been successfully wrapped up at various locations in Bangkok, Hyderabad, Agumbe, Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam and the post-production works are moving at a brisk pace. “As of now, we are planning to release the songs soon and bring the movie by mid March,”” says Lalitha Rajyalakshmi. The movie cast also include Ajay Ghosh, Madhunandhan, Vidyulekha Raman, Bithiri Satti, Krishna Bhagavan, Gundu Sudarshan, Anant, Jabardast Apparao and Meghana Gowda.

