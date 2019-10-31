Seethannapet Gate revolves around the faction side of Vijayawada

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Prominent producer C Kalyan has unveiled the first look of upcoming movie Seethannapet Gate. Touted to be a crime suspense drama, Seethannapet Gate is being produced by Anil under the banner Wow Cinema with Raj Kumar directing it.

Based on true events, the movie deals with the subject of criminology. Actors Yashwin, Venu Gopal, Kisley Choudhary, Surabhi Tiwari are playing the main leads in the movie. Director Raj Kumar said the movie touches upon how a man’s greed can mislead him and turn him towards crime.

“Although I am a debutant and directing my first film, technicians’ support was very encouraging. Faction politics in Vijayawada is not restricted to areas like Gunadhala and Krishnalanka, there is an unknown side of Seethannapet Gate.

The untold story originated from the bylanes of Seethannapet. The love story in the movie is also inspired by a true incident. The movie has completed its shooting and currently under post-production stage,” he said. Music is being composed by NS Prasu.