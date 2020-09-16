SEG to focus on e-mobility products

“The market is developing positively and we are slowly going back to almost 80-85 per cent of pre-Covid levels.”

Hyderabad: The automotive sector has been impacted globally due to the pandemic. The market has seen 21 percent dip in production of vehicles and only in the last three months since the operations have resumed that the sector is inching back to pre-COVID times.

Personal mobility and electric vehicle usage are seeing traction in the country and also globally. In such a scenario, SEG Automotive, the former starter motor and generator division of Bosch Group, is looking to focus on developing products for the electrification portfolio along with focusing on mild-hybrid components.

“The market is developing positively and we are slowly going back to almost 80-85 per cent of pre-Covid levels. While the concept of shared mobility has changed, we are seeing preference towards personal mobility with a steep climb in demand for two-wheeler and entry-level cars. Also, we are seeing traction for electric vehicles mainly in the two and three-wheeler space,” said Anil Kumar, MD of SEG Automotive India, which is present in 14 countries and counts India among the top three countries.

Kumar elaborated that the evolution of EV market will depend on various aspects like cost of ownership, affordable technology, infrastructure and policy consistency along with environmental impact. However, he said that while four-wheeler EV ownership may take time, two-wheeler and three-wheeler – for commercial delivery segment – is seeing traction.

“While at SEG we do support the complete journey of automotive transmission, we are also conscious about the environment. That is why are looking lowering our emission through a range of products in the electrification segment. In the future, while we will be investing in conventional products, we are also going to focus on mild hybrid – a combination of gasoline and electric vehicle. We will be launching new products by end of this year in the electrification segment,” he said.