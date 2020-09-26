Segregation of waste a must: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar advised the municipal officials to educate the public about the necessity of segregation of household waste into dry and wet waste.

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Khammam: For the protection of environment, importance should be given to segregation of waste in urban areas in the district, suggested Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He advised the municipal officials to educate the public about the necessity of segregation of household waste into dry and wet waste. Steps have to be initiated for hundred per cent recycling of waste, he said.

The Minister along with District Collector RV Karnan and Mayor G Papalal launched as many as 30 Swachh autorickshaws procured by Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) at a programme at Pavilion Grounds here on Saturday. The vehicles, each worth Rs 5.24 lakh, were procured with an expenditure of Rs 1.57 crore as part of Swachh Telangana initiative. Ajay Kumar suggested officials to take steps to motivate the citizens to adopt new systems with the changing times.

Baskets have to be distributed to residents for collecting dry and wet waste separately and each municipal division has to be allotted a Swachh auto. The members of self-help groups have to be involved in waste segregation and recycling in coordination with the staff of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), he noted.

Later on the day, Ajay Kumar inaugurated modern public toilets constructed at station road, RDO office and Nayabazaar in municipal divisions 30, 47 and 31 in Khammam city. The minister has informed that it was planned to build 188 modern toilets at 40 places in the city.

The modern toilets were being constructed following the directions from IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. As many as 142 toilets were already constructed and the remaining would be completed, the minister said.

He informed that the citizens utilising the public toilets could lodge complaints to the KMC officials in case they were not maintained in a clean manner. The public could simply scan a QR code and a complaint cell number displayed at the utilities, he added.

Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Deputy Mayor Bathula Murali, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Assistant Commissioner Mallishwari, leader RJC Krishna and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .