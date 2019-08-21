Selection trials for sub-jr cricket tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: State School Games Federation (SSGF) announced that the selection trials for the under-12 and under-14 players to participate in the inaugural Jayaprakash Narayan State sub-junior cricket championship will be held on August 24 at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium from 9 am to 11 am.

Interested players can register with a copy of their Aadhaar card and a photo at the venue between 9 and 10 am on Saturday. Candidates who are born on or after January 1, 2005 and are either studying or residing in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkjagiri or any other districts of Telangana are eligible to participate. The event is being organised on the occasion of 117th Birthday Celebration of Jayaprakash Narayan. For registrations, contact Aditya Bidarkar on 6303811132.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter