Selena Gomez on her first kiss with co-star Dylan Sprouse

By | Published: 3:06 pm 5:02 pm

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Selena Gomez has joked that her first kiss with fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse was “one of the worse days of my life”.

The two kissed on camera for the Disney Channel show “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” in 2006. It was the first time Gomez had been kissed.

Now, Gomez has revealed, at the time she had a big crush on Dylan’s twin brother Cole, which left her disheartened, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I thought we were going to be together,” Gomez said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” of the “Riverdale” star Cole, now 27.

Gomez, who hadn’t yet started appearing on her own Disney show “Wizards of Waverly Place”, played Gwen, a classmate who had to lock lips with one of the leads in the school play.

Talking to Clarkson, Gomez recalled: “I guest starred on the show but I kissed his brother and didn’t get to kiss Cole. It was my first kiss.”

Then, the show’s host, Clarkson, asked her to clarify whether it was her first-ever kiss, or just her first kiss on camera.

To which, Gomez replied: “On camera! It was one of the worst days of my life.”

Meanwhile, Gomez previously claimed she “can’t be unauthentic”.

The star insisted she couldn’t write a song that didn’t connect with her real-life self.

Reflecting on her single “Lose you to love me”, which touches on her relationship heartbreak, Gomez said: “I wrote this song over a year ago. It’s obviously a very emotional song for me.

“It’s interesting to see how far I’ve come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I’ve always done. I can’t be unauthentic. I can’t pretend that I’m not going through something when it’s obvious that I had been,” she added.