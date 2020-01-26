Self Bag Drop facility launched at Hyderabad International Airport

By | Published: 5:12 pm

Hyderabad: Live trials of Self Bag Drop (SBD) at the domestic departures terminal of Hyderabad International Airport have been launched on the occasion of Republic Day here on Sunday.

SGK Kishore, Chief Executive Officer, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), along with the key officials from IndiGo and GHIAL launched the facility which has been introduced with an objective to empower passengers and bring in more automation.

Now the domestic departures passengers can print out their boarding cards and baggage tags from any of the self check-in kiosks and proceed to drop their baggage at the Self Bag Drop facility. Presently, the Self Bag Drop facility is available for passengers flying by IndiGo airlines and subsequently it would be extended to passengers of all other domestic airlines.

Earlier, Kishore hoisted the national flag and in his address outlined the various new developments and tech advancements at RGIA aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and operational excellence. He also announced that during the year 2020, the Hyderabad International Airport would roll out Face Recognition based biometric, paperless boarding services covering all domestic flights post all regulatory clearances.

