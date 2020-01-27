Self-certification system for trade licences soon: KTR

By | Published: 9:43 pm 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: State government will implement a self-certification system to issue trade licences on the lines of the self-certification system to obtain building permissions, said TRS working president and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan after the party vanquished the Opposition from Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), he said: “Illegal layouts and illegal constructions will not be tolerated. Besides demolishing illegal constructions without any prior notice, action will be taken against municipal employees or officers who are responsible.” Special taskforce teams led by the District Collectors would be constituted to initiate action in this regard.

Responding to queries, the TRS working president justified the party’s strategy to utilise the votes of ex-officio members such as MPs, MLAs and MLCs to bag the posts of Mayors and Chairpersons in places where TRS do not have clear majority. He said the previous governments led by TDP and Congress gave voting powers to ex-officio members and TRS legislators were only utilising their voting rights. He thanked the AIMIM for supporting TRS to win the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation.

Rama Rao said informal understanding between Congress and BJP was out in the open after the municipal poll results were announced. “While Congress won the Chairperson’s post in Manikonda with the support of BJP councillors, BJP bagged Makthal Municipal Chairperson’s post with the help of Congress councillors. Their friendship has been exposed. Two national parties joined hands to defeat a regional party like TRS for the sake of two Municipal Chairperson’s posts,” he said.

The TRS working president said all party members should follow the party line and maintain discipline. While congratulating the party leaders who won in the elections, he cautioned them not to be negligent towards their responsibilities as elected representatives, failing which the government would not hesitate to dismiss them from their services as per new Municipal Act.

On Kollapur Municipality, he reiterated that the party would not accept support from rebel candidates who contested the elections against the party’s orders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter