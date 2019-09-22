Self-confidence key to success: Dattatreya

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Karimnagar: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya tried to instill confidence among girl students stating that instead of getting into depression, girls should achieve their goals by developing self-confidence.

Dattatreya along with local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited SC girls hostel, Kashmirgadda, here on Sunday and interacted with the students. He was here to take part in a private programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he said students could reach higher positions if they strive hard and concentrate on studies. Asking the students to adopt good behaviour, he advised them to study life histories of great personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

“Education is not intended to get degrees. The purpose of education is fulfilled when the students serve society,” he said.

The Governor advised the students to wake up at 5 am and practise yoga for one hour every day. This would help them in personality development, he added.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy and others participated in the programme.

