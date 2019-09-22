By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The Hapkido Association Telangana conducted a self-defence workshop for girls at the Guidance High School, Old Malakpet. More than 100 girls from class 6th to 10th took part in this three-hour session.

Md. Zaheeruddin, President of Hapkido Association Telangana, shared and demonstrated hapkido techniques. The classes focussed on joint locking and throwing techniques.

Syed Faiz Ahmed, Director of the school, acknowledged the efforts of Zaheeruddin for empowering the girls and women through hapkido techniques in schools and colleges, since decades.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter